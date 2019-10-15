e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

2-year-old girl ‘raped’ in Bareilly village

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man in a village in Bareilly district following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, when the toddler was playing outside her house in a village near CB Ganj locality, Yadram Sahu lured her by saying that he would buy her chips to eat, according to senior superintendent of police Shailendra Pandey.

When the family came to know that Sahu had taken the girl with him, they rushed to his house and found the girl lying on a mat on the floor, bleeding.

Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene. A police team launched a hunt with the help of villagers and managed to arrest the accused later in the night, Pandey said.

The SSP said the girl was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical examination and an FIR under POCSO Act was registered against the accused. The medical report is awaited, he said.

Further investigations are underway in the case, the SSP added.

