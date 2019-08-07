20 schools to furnish details of EWS admissions

gurugram

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued a notice to 20 schools in the city, asking them to furnish details of admissions made under EWS category. The move comes after a city-based RTI activist sought information from the department regarding the number of students admitted in these schools and availed of education at a concessional fee (government school fee).

Earlier, the Haryana Chief Information Commissioner had asked the department about a delay in sharing details of the matter with the RTI applicant.

In his letter to the schools on Wednesday, HSVP’s estate officer II stated, “Please find enclosed herewith a copy of RTI application received from sh Aseem Takyar and same is hereby transferred to you for providing information at the earliest to this office, so that required information can be provided to the application. If there is any delay you will be responsible for the same.”

The private schools from whom the information has been sought have constructed their buildings on land obtained from the HSVP at concessional rates.

HSVP officials said that as per the land allotment rules, schools which have obtained land from the government in such a way must reserve 10% of the seats for students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.

The students can be charged fees on a par with that charged in government schools. They also have to get the fee structure implemented from the authority concerned. Besides, the allotment rules also stipulate that 10% of the seats in the school are to be reserved for allotment to students on the basis of means and merit, officials said.

