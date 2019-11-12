20-year-old woman raped by relative

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:38 IST

Gurugram: A man was booked for allegedly raping his 20-year-old relative and threatening to leak a video of the incident. The police said that the man’s sister also allegedly threatened the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place in August when she was alone at her house in Gurugram and her brother had gone out for work. The woman filed a complaint on Monday.

In her police complaint, she alleged that the suspect lives with her uncle in her neighbourhood. He forced himself on her in the house in August and raped her, she said.

“He threatened to leak the video of the incident recorded on his mobile phone if I told anyone about it,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR). She further added that the man allegedly came to her house several times and raped her.

“I have missed my periods for the last three months. When I told my uncle regarding the incident, he asked me to take money and get an abortion,” the victim said in the FIR.

Vishnu Prashad, station house officer (SHO), DLF Phase 1 police station, said, “We are verifying the claims of the victim. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 1 police station on Monday.

In a separate incident, a man was booked on Monday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a 30-year-old married woman in Farrukhnagar. The police said that the man had earlier on at least two occasions allegedly stalked the woman.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of a village in Farrukhnagar. The accused man is also the resident of the same village and is currently unemployed.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “In her police complaint, the woman alleged the suspect who is her neighbour stalks her. He had earlier also stalked on two different occasions but she did not report the incident. On Monday, when he again stalked her and grabbed her hand while she was going to her parents’ home, she approached the police. He is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.