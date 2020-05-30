e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 200th train carrying migrants home departs from Ludhiana

200th train carrying migrants home departs from Ludhiana

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Migrants queuing up outside Guru Nanak Stadium for medical screening before boarding the Shramik special trains in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Migrants queuing up outside Guru Nanak Stadium for medical screening before boarding the Shramik special trains in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The 200th train, carrying migrants to their home state, departed for Uttar Pradesh (UP) from the Ludhiana railway station here on Saturday.

Since May 5, when the first train left from here, more than 3.2 lakh migrants have been sent to their home states through these trains.

The train, that left for Madepur in UP, was flagged off by deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

The administration has been sending around 1,600 migrants in each train and, till date, a total of 203 trains have departed for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and other states.

The DC said so far, around 3.2 lakh migrants have been sent safely to their home states. The administration has been informing the registered migrants about their trains via phone calls and SMSes.

He said migrants were also given chance of manual registration for one day.

The DC said more than eight lakh migrants had registered for travelling to their home states, but as a large number of industrial units have started operations, several of them have dropped the plan to go to their native places and returned to their jobs.

top news
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In