2018 murder of Fortis employee: Father-son duo awarded life term

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:00 IST

A father-son duo was awarded life term by a local court for murdering a 27-year-old woman in October 2018.

Additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convicts, Jaswinder Singh, 43, and his father, Gurdas Singh, 73, residents of Sector 69, Mohali.

They own Nanuan Transport Company, having a fleet of 70 buses.

In a dramatic sequence of events, the woman’s body was recovered from the duo’s car when they were stopped for checking at Gharuan check post on October 7, 2018. They were on their way to dump the body in Sirhind Canal.

WOMAN WAS STRANGLED TO DEATH

The victim, Rajneet Kaur, a resident of Banur, worked as a caretaker at Fortis hospital, Mohali.

A divorcee and mother of a six-year-old boy, she was in a relationship with Jaswinder for four years.

According to the prosecution, Jaswinder was married for three years and had two children. In his statement to the police, he had confessed that he killed Rajneet as she was constantly mounting pressure on him to marry her and refusing to put an end to their relationship.

On October 6, Jaswinder picked up Rajneet in his car, where they had an argument, on the Gharuan-Machipur road. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death using a scarf.

He then picked up his father and they decided to dispose of the body in Sirhind Canal. However, the crime was exposed as they were stopped for checking by a police team.

After being arrested, both father and son, in a bid to save each other, claimed to have killed Rajneet.

Meanwhile, Rajneet’s father Harbans Lal had lodged a missing complaint at the Phase 8 police station when she did not return home on October 6.

Before leaving home, Rajneet had told him that she was going to meet Jaswinder to settle the matter once and for all.