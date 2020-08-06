209 test positive for Covid-19, nine succumb to virus in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:39 IST

A day after witnessing the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, the city reported 209 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. Besides, nine succumbed to the virus in the district.

With these fresh infections, the total count of cases has reached 4,385, of which 1,423 are active cases.

The death toll has now reached 138.

Those who died, include a 66-year-old female who died at DMC&H while three women from BRS Nagar and Field Gunj and New Shanti Nagar died at CMC and DMC and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Besides a 72-year-old man from Baba Than Singh Chowk, a 75-year-old man from Atam Nagar, a 40-year-old man from Bau Ram Da Vehra, a 32- year-old man from New Subash Nagar.

Those who tested positive include eight healthcare workers, three women and nine cops.

50 deaths in six days

The virus has claimed 50 lives in just six days as nine patients died on August 1, eight on Sunday, followed by nine more on Monday, six on Tuesday and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Sharing details civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that efforts are being made to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 226 patients (209 from Ludhiana district and 17 from other states/districts) tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He added that to date, a total of 68602 samples have been taken, of which 61,304 people tested negative and result of 2,371 samples are awaited.

He said that 11 Covid-19 patients died today (nine from Ludhiana while one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur district).

He said that to date, 23,970 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present 4,674 people are under home quarantine. On Thursday, 403 persons were placed under home quarantine.

Similarly, 954 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing today and their results are awaited.