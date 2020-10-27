e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 21-year-old held for kidnapping minor neighbour near Mumbai

21-year-old held for kidnapping minor neighbour near Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:25 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

KALYAN A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter and eloping with her to Goa. The Manpada police in Dombivli arrested the man on Sunday night while he was on his way to Goa and booked him under POCSO act and kidnapping charges.

The Manpada police officials received a missing complaint of a 15-year-old girl two days ago. While investigating the case, police saw the man travelling with the girl in a private car.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “We tried to get the location of the neighbour. However, his phone was switched off. We got details of the car in which the two were commuting and came to know that the accused had booked it for a ten-day Goa tour. We immediately tried to contact the driver and asked him to help us and brought the accused near a dhaba on Mumbai-Goa Highway.

“We reached the spot on Sunday and arrested the accused, who was trying to flee. We have arrested him under IPC 376 and sections of POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl.”

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In