22 FIRs registered and 37 show-cause notices served to candidates,parties for property defacement

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST

Gurugram: At least 22 FIRs were registered and 37 show-cause notices served to various candidates and political parties for defacement of public property since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was imposed in Haryana for the state assembly elections.

Going by the data, more than 10,000 posters, flags and hoardings were removed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram after the MCC was imposed. “Maximum cases of property defacement were reported from old Gurugram areas,” said Inderjit Kulharia, MCG joint commissioner, who has been appointed as district nodal officer to check defacement.

“In violation of the MCC, action has been taken by serving show-cause notices and registration of FIRs under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989. Once the show cause notice is served, a certain amount has to be paid as fine. In case the candidates/political parties fail to do so, an FIR will be filed against them by the police. After investigation, the court issues the challan. It is a bailable offense,” said Kulharia.

“No fine has been collected so far as none of the candidates or political parties has responded to the show-cause notices or FIRs,” he added.

The Gurugram police confirmed the same. “No action has been taken till now. The process will take some time,” said Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram Police.

“Based on prima facie evidence, a complaint is registered against those who are promoted through these posters. Action or challan is issued only after the investigation is complete,” said Boken.

Notably, Gurugram reported as many as 821 complaints on the cVigil app, a mobile application to fast track complaints against violations of MCC, the maximum in the state. Narender Sarwan, district development and panchayat officer, who was also in-charge of the cvigil app in the district, said that a majority of complaints reported were on defacement of property. The district administration received only three written complaints.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST