22-year-old youth shot dead over rivalry; two arrested

  Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:58 IST
Sajana Nambiar
A 22-year-old man died after he was shot on his head over an old rivalry at Ulhasnagar’s Kurla Camp on Monday.

The police arrested two on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 9.30pm. Bharat Lashkar met his friend Anand Raju Sonawane, 20, behind Takshashila School. After talking for sometime, they started to leave when they were accosted by four men.

The police said Abhijit Bodke, Krushna Kumbhar, Saleem Shaikh and Uday Bhatkar live in the same locality and knew the two. Bodke, Saleem and Bhatkar caught hold of Lashkar. The police said Saleem whipped out a pistol and allegedly shot Lashkar.

Sonawane raised an alarm and called the police. The four fled on a motorcycle.

Lashkar was taken to Central hospital where he was declared dead.

The four have been booked under Sections 302, 34 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

Later, the police picked up Bhatkar, 23, and Kumbhar, 24, the main accused, for questioning. They arrested the two after a few hours.

Sonawane, in his statement to the police, said, “I knew about the rivalry between Bharat and Krushna. We were sitting behind the school and talking when Krushna saw us. When we started to leave, Krushna and the other three men came from behind. Initially, they spoke to Bharat nicely but in a few minutes, one of them fired a shot at his head. After Bharat collapsed, they tried slitting his throat with a knife.”

The police said that a few months ago Lashkar had a fight with Kumbhar’s wife over a petty issue. “This is a case of old rivalry. They might have committed the crime to revenge the fight. We have arrested two men. The accused used a pistol and sharp weapons for the crime,” said Ramesh Bhame, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station.

