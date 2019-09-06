23-year-old woman raped by a man on the pretext of marriage

cities

Gurugram: A 23-year-old woman from Jharkand was allegedly raped by a man multiple times on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Friday.

The woman is currently a student at a college in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that in 2017, she had met the suspect, a resident of Garhi Harsaru, through one of her classmates.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the man and woman exchanged phone numbers and developed a cordial relationship. “The woman said that the man promised to marry her, following which he allegedly raped her at a hotel in Sector 29 for the first time. She was later raped multiple times by the man, who then refused to marry her. He is yet to be arrested,” the official said.

Police said the woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Thursday.

A case was registered against the man under Section 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women’s police station in Sector 51 on Thursday.

In an other incident, a 32-year-old woman complained that she was molested and slapped by a man at Arcadia shopping complex in Sector 50 on Thursday. Police said that after filing a complaint, she changed her statement.

According to the police, the woman works with a private company in the city.

Shahid Ahmed, station house officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station, said, “We received a complaint that a man at the shopping complex had molested and slapped a woman. A case was registered on the basis of her statement on Thursday. Preliminary probe suggests that the accused did not molest the woman.”

Police said that when the woman was recording her statement before a duty magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), she retracted her allegations.

