23-yr-old student found hanging, no note found

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:45 IST

Gurugram A 23-year-old man, who was studying in a government college in the city, was found hanging at his house in village in Kherki Daula on Wednesday evening. The police suspect that he allegedly committed suicide. No suicide note was recovered, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported to them around 5.30 pm after he did not answer his nephew’s calls for playing with him. His family broke into the room, which was locked from inside, and found him hanging from a ceiling fan. The police said he was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide. “However, the exact cause of death would be known once the post mortem report comes out. According to his family, he went to his room on the first floor of their house around noon after lunch and did not return,” said the police official.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in sector 18 area on Wednesday morning. According to the police, a neighbour had reported the incident to the control room around 7.30 am after repeated knocks on the door of the PG went unanswered. A police team from sector 17/18 police station broke into the room and found her hanging. On Thursday, her body was handed over to her family after the autopsy.

The police said though no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appeared to be a case of suicide. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the woman’s family has not alleged any foul play in the incident, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.