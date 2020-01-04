232 plaques on roads to guide citizens to 21 civic hospitals

cities

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 232 information plaques on 109 roads which lead to 21 major and peripheral municipal hospitals in the city, in the next six months, at an estimated cost of ₹30.79 lakh.

The aim behind installing such plaques is to create awareness about the services provided by civic hospitals at minimal rates so that more number of Mumbaiites can avail these services. These plaques will mention the directions to the hospitals, contact numbers, and other information pertaining to the facilities available at the hospitals.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal, who is in charge of the project, said, “This initiative will be carried out to ensure that more and more citizens can avail the top-grade services provided by the hospitals. Despite the good quality of health care being provided by these hospitals at a minimal cost, many citizens are unaware about them. Our project will help Mumbaiites make the optimum use of these facilities.”

The municipal hospitals identified for the project include the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital at Parel, Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, BY Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central, RN Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle, VN Desai Hospital at Santacruz, Shatabadi Hospital at Govandi, KB Bhabha Hospital at Bandra, Bhagwati Hospital at Borivli, Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care at Jogeshwari and MW Desai Hospital in Malad, among others.

Each of these roads will get between two and six plaques, based on the length of the stretch. Some of the prominent roads which will have the signages include Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, SV Road, Dr BA Road, Hill Road and LBS Road.

BMC has been focussing on upgrading the infrastructure in civic hospitals from the past one year. In its 2019-20 budget, BMC allocated₹4151.14 crore for its health department. In 2018-19, the allocation was ₹3,636.82 crore.