25 FIRs filed against shopkeepers for black marketing essential goods

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:52 IST

The Faridabad Police have registered 25 cases against those found black marketing essential commodities, under Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act- 1980, in the last three days. The police warned against such practices and said that despite asking retailers to maintain rate lists outside the shops, they were charging extra.

KK Rao, Faridabad’s commissioner of police, said that FIRs were lodged on the complaints of residents and daily wagers. “We had issued a detailed advisory and instructions to the shopkeepers, not to sell essential commodities at more than their actual price. Initially, we only punished them but from Sunday, we have started registering cases against them,” he said.

Rao said he has directed that stern action be taken against those involved in illegal acts, pertaining to essential goods, during the lockdown period. Violators could be jailed for six months, he warned.

However, shopkeepers said that they are having to sell commodities for higher prices to make up for the shortage of supply to them.

Rao said that an assistant commissioner of the police has been designated as the nodal officer to check black marketing and ensure that people are getting essential commodities for the correct prices. “We are coordinating with the district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in every district,” he said.

Besides, the police have registered 108 cases and arrested 177 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the lockdown protocols. The police have impounded 420 vehicles and collected a fine of over ₹10 lakh.