e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 25 FIRs filed against shopkeepers for black marketing essential goods

25 FIRs filed against shopkeepers for black marketing essential goods

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Faridabad Police have registered 25 cases against those found black marketing essential commodities, under Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act- 1980, in the last three days. The police warned against such practices and said that despite asking retailers to maintain rate lists outside the shops, they were charging extra.

KK Rao, Faridabad’s commissioner of police, said that FIRs were lodged on the complaints of residents and daily wagers. “We had issued a detailed advisory and instructions to the shopkeepers, not to sell essential commodities at more than their actual price. Initially, we only punished them but from Sunday, we have started registering cases against them,” he said.

Rao said he has directed that stern action be taken against those involved in illegal acts, pertaining to essential goods, during the lockdown period. Violators could be jailed for six months, he warned.

However, shopkeepers said that they are having to sell commodities for higher prices to make up for the shortage of supply to them.

Rao said that an assistant commissioner of the police has been designated as the nodal officer to check black marketing and ensure that people are getting essential commodities for the correct prices. “We are coordinating with the district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in every district,” he said.

Besides, the police have registered 108 cases and arrested 177 under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the lockdown protocols. The police have impounded 420 vehicles and collected a fine of over ₹10 lakh.

top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities