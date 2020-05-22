e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 25 policemen deployed along tracks to prevent illegal boarding of Shramik trains in Ludhiana

25 policemen deployed along tracks to prevent illegal boarding of Shramik trains in Ludhiana

Earlier, a number of migrants had been boarding the trains illegally, that is, without having tickets and without undergoing medical screening

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police force deployed along railway tracks near Dukhniwaran Gurdwara to prevent the illegal boarding of Shramik Special trains in Ludhiana on Friday.
Police force deployed along railway tracks near Dukhniwaran Gurdwara to prevent the illegal boarding of Shramik Special trains in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

After illegal boarding of Shramik Special trains by migrants came to light, Ludhiana police on Friday deployed a force along the railway tracks near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

As many as 25 police personnel have been deployed along the tracks to keep a check on the migrants.

After a train departs from Ludhiana railway station, its speed is slow when it crosses Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Due to this, a number of migrants had been boarding the trains illegally, that is, without having tickets and without undergoing medical screening.

Sources said there are some insiders in the railways as well as police who were involved in helping the migrants board the trains in an illegal way. “Before train departs from railway station, the migrants are called near the tracks and made to sit behind the wall. When train reaches near the gurdwara, the migrants are given a signal to board the train,” they said.

The matter had come to the notice of the senior police officials. The staff was seen asking the migrants travelling in the train to close the entrances of the coaches to avoid the entry of people on the way.

Assistant commissioner of police, Waryam Singh, said, “With the deployment of 25 personnel, no complaint of illegal boarding was received on Friday.”

12 SHRAMIK TRAINS LEFT ON THURSDAY

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that so far, more than eight lakh migrants have got registered from Ludhiana to travel back to their home states.

“12 trains that left from Ludhiana railway station on Friday had 1,600 passengers in each train. From Saturday, 12 trains will run daily with 1,600 passengers each. Earlier, a train was carrying maximum 1,200 passengers, but now the limit has been increased,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In