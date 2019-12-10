25-yr-old killed in Mumbai-Pune e-way accident

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:48 IST

PUNE: A 25-year-old car driver was killed and two others were injured when the driver lost control and crashed his Indica into a truck in front while proceeding to Mumbai at 77 km stone on the Mumbai-Pune expressway at 3 am on Tuesday.

The deceased who was at the wheels was identified by the police as Navnath Kadam (25) while the two injured were identified as Pradeep Kokate (31), and Satish Bhosale (29), both residents of Kalamb in Osmanabad District.

Police Inspector Datta Dabade, incharge of Kalam Police Station said that prima facie, the cause of the accident was rash and negligent driving wherein Kadam lost control over the wheels and rammed straight into the truck which was moving ahead.

The car was on it way to Mumbai from Pune. All the three passengers were from Osmanabad, Dabade said.