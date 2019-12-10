e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

25-yr-old killed in Mumbai-Pune e-way accident

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:48 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A 25-year-old car driver was killed and two others were injured when the driver lost control and crashed his Indica into a truck in front while proceeding to Mumbai at 77 km stone on the Mumbai-Pune expressway at 3 am on Tuesday.

The deceased who was at the wheels was identified by the police as Navnath Kadam (25) while the two injured were identified as Pradeep Kokate (31), and Satish Bhosale (29), both residents of Kalamb in Osmanabad District.

Police Inspector Datta Dabade, incharge of Kalam Police Station said that prima facie, the cause of the accident was rash and negligent driving wherein Kadam lost control over the wheels and rammed straight into the truck which was moving ahead.

The car was on it way to Mumbai from Pune. All the three passengers were from Osmanabad, Dabade said.

top news
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on Citizenship Bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on Citizenship Bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on Citizenship Bill supporters
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on Citizenship Bill supporters
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities