26 people booked for assaulting family over personal enmity

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:47 IST

Gurugram: A group of 26 people, including six women, armed with rods and sticks allegedly attacked a family over personal enmity in Gwal Pahari, DLF Phase-1, the police said on Tuesday. Six people, including two elderly women, sustained injuries during the incident and their condition is reported to be stable, the police said, adding that all 26 people have been booked in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the members of two families allegedly had an argument over a ritual of bathing the idol of a village god at a temple. However, Naveen Tanwar, the complainant, said that it was just a rumour.

Tanwar alleged that the suspects and his family are involved in a court case regarding another incident of assault which took place around two years ago. “At that time too, they had come to our house with around 16 people and attacked us. We had filed a case against them and the court is going to give its order in the coming days. They attacked us now because they want the case to be withdrawn,” Tanwar, 30, said in the police complaint.

In the complaint, he alleged, “On the last date of hearing, they had threatened me and my children.”

According to the complainant, on Sunday around 9am, the accused family and their acquaintances allegedly came to his house armed with rods and sticks and began abusing his family members. “They asked how we could file a complaint against them and threatened to kill us,” Tanwar stated in the first information report (FIR).

He alleged that two of the suspects hit him on his head, back and legs. They then allegedly attacked his mother. Both the victims then went inside their house and locked the main door. The accused began pelting stones at their house and then entered the house of the complainant’s uncle.

Tanwar further alleged that the suspects hit his 70-year-old grandmother and an uncle with sticks. They went to the house of his another uncle and snatched away his aunt’s ear rings and a gold chain, Tanwar said in the FIR.

Tanwar said in the complaint that after hearing the screams, one of his uncles, who runs a shop in the neighbourhood, came to the spot. One of the suspects then allegedly pulled out a pistol and pulled the trigger but the gunshot was not fired. “Then, one of the suspects took the pistol and tried to fire at him. The pistol did not work and my uncle snatched it from the suspect and threw it away. They then began beating him,” he added.

The police said that the case was registered on Tuesday. Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Both the families are involved in a court case. On Sunday, the fight took place after an argument among the members of two families. We are verifying the claims of the complainant.”

In a purported video of the incident that surfaced on a social media platform, at least two men are seen hitting one of the victims with sticks. Several women are present at the spot who are trying to stop them. Some people can also be seen pelting stones. Many are heard screaming for help in the video.

Jagdev, sub-inspector, Gwal Pahari police post, said, “The incident happened after the two families had an argument over a ritual at the local temple. Both of them are involved in a court case. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-1 police station on Tuesday, the police said.