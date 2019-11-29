26 Punjab youths in Russia share ‘ordeal’ via video, travel agent held

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:28 IST

A travel agent from Kapurthala was arrested on Friday after 26 youths from Punjab narrated their ordeal of exploitation by the company they are working with in Russia through a video they earlier shared on social media.

Diljeet Singh, alias Pintu of Khurampur village in the district was booked e under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act on a complaint filed by Jarnail Singh, father of one of the youths, Gurpreet Singh (26).

Jarnail Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar district, alleged that the youths are stuck in Russia as their company is not paying them the salary as promised by the travel agent while sending them abroad.

“Each of the youths paid ₹1.20 lakh for Russian visa after the agent assured them of ₹35,000 monthly salary and overtime money. But the firm is now not paying them proper salary also has also seized their passports,” he told the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmukh Singh, investigating officer, said a complaint was filed with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh on October 9 and the case was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by senior officials.

“They boarded the flight from Delhi in July this year. We will now seek the help of their families and the government to bring the youths back,” ASI said.