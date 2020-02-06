e-paper
Home / Cities / 26-year-old man killed, his two friends injured in Rajiv Chowk hit-and-run

26-year-old man killed, his two friends injured in Rajiv Chowk hit-and-run

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was killed after his car was allegedly hit by another car near Rajiv Chowk, the police said on Thursday. The man’s two friends, who were also in the car, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the deceased, Rakesh, was a resident of Samaspur village, Sector 51. He used to work as a cab driver. The incident took place around 7.30pm on Sunday when the three men were going from Iffco Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk in a Ritz car for some work.

In a police complaint, Sunil, one of the victims, said, “The three of us were travelling in a car. When we were near Rajiv Chowk, another car came at a high speed and hit us on the left side.” He added that due to the impact of the collision, his car toppled and then hit a road divider.

The police said that the complainant and his other friend, Ankit, sustained minor injuries. However, Rakesh was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to AIIMS in Delhi. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police said that they registered a case regarding the incident after the doctors declared the victims fit for recording the statement.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “One of the three men died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. They could not see the registration number of the car which hit them. We are trying to identify the suspect.”

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Wednesday, the police said.

