26-year-old man shot dead on Dwarka e-way

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:18 IST

Gurugram A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was riding his scooter on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 84 on Wednesday afternoon. The police said that he sustained at least one gunshot wound on his back and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, Sandeep Kumar, the victim, of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Manesar and worked with a packaging company in Bawal. The incident took place around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Devender Mann, station house officer (SHO), Sector 37 police station, said, “The man was coming from Sector 37 and was riding a scooter. He was shot in the back by unidentified persons who fled the spot after the incident.”

Police said that they reached the spot and rushed the victim to a hospital in Sector 10. He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects were following the victim on a motorcycle or a car.

“We are yet to know the reason behind the incident. The suspects are still at large. We are currently recording the statement of his family members,” the SHO said. He added that a post-mortem examination will take place on Thursday.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant section of the IPC at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday night.