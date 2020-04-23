e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 268 newspaper vendors screened in Mohali district

268 newspaper vendors screened in Mohali district

Only two of those screened were found to have mild cold and fever

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Health workers screening newspaper hawkers in Mohali on Thursday.
Health workers screening newspaper hawkers in Mohali on Thursday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

The district administration screened 268 newspaper hawkers, agents and distributors in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kurali and Lalru. The health teams will screen vendors in Kharar on Friday.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “The screening is being conducted to allay the fears in the minds of the public, besides for the safety of hawkers and agents.”

Giving more details, he said in Mohali, 183 vendors were screened, 40 in Zirakpur and 12 in Lalru.

Dayalan said in Dera Bassi, 18 vendors were screened out of which 17 were found asymptomatic, while one was found suffering from mild cold, and in Kurali, 15 vendors were screened, of which only one was found with mild fever.

The teams of multipurpose health workers also made them aware of social distancing guidelines and use of masks and sanitisers.

top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities