268 newspaper vendors screened in Mohali district

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:58 IST

The district administration screened 268 newspaper hawkers, agents and distributors in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kurali and Lalru. The health teams will screen vendors in Kharar on Friday.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “The screening is being conducted to allay the fears in the minds of the public, besides for the safety of hawkers and agents.”

Giving more details, he said in Mohali, 183 vendors were screened, 40 in Zirakpur and 12 in Lalru.

Dayalan said in Dera Bassi, 18 vendors were screened out of which 17 were found asymptomatic, while one was found suffering from mild cold, and in Kurali, 15 vendors were screened, of which only one was found with mild fever.

The teams of multipurpose health workers also made them aware of social distancing guidelines and use of masks and sanitisers.