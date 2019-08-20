27-yr-old delivery woman abuses traffic policemen at Vashi, arrested

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST

A 27-year-old delivery woman, who works for an online food-ordering platform, was arrested on Monday by the Vashi police for allegedly abusing traffic policemen.

On August 8, the accused, Priyanka Mogre, 27, had parked her bike in a no-parking zone at Sector 17 in Vashi when a team of traffic policemen reached the spot and took photographs of it to attach it as proof along with her e-challan. “That was when Mogre reached the spot and started abusing them. She accused the officials of harassing her by taking photographs of her bike. In a fit of rage, she also snatched the officer’s mobile phone and threw it,” inspector Sanjeen Dhumal said.

Mogre also almost hit a woman police officer while speeding away, according to Dhumal. “She had asked some of her colleagues to take a video of the incident,” he said. After the traffic police complained that the video went viral and led to more people passing comments against them, Vashi police booked Mogre under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested her.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 00:25 IST