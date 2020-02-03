29 fliers from coronavirus-affected countries tracked in UP

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:37 IST

Samples of four suspected cases from Maharajganj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar, which were sent to the lab (NIV Pune), test negative

LUCKNOW: As many as 29 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries were identified and tracked in UP till now by district surveillance units and were placed under surveillance.

“All these people are asymptomatic at present, in fine health, and in home isolation,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, director, surveillance, state health department, on Monday.

Besides, four samples of suspected coronavirus cases from Maharajganj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar, which were sent to the lab (NIV Pune), tested negative, he said. These four travellers were also in fine health.

WHO has declared the recent Novel Corona Virus (2019-nCoV) epidemic, affecting 24 countries, as International Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under IHR (International Health Regulation).

In this context, the UP government had strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease.

In all, 820 isolation beds were reserved across the state for travellers showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Till now, 29 passengers from China were put under observation and home isolation. In all, 397 travellers were screened at airports and 1,42,569 at border check posts in Uttar Pradesh. Health and panchayati raj departments held meetings with village heads in 836 villages on the Indo-Nepal border to sensitise them about the disease.

“The state has ensured that adequate infection prevention logistics are available for travellers and hospital staff. All medical colleges in UP have also been asked to be in a state of readiness. There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state so far,” said Dr Vikasendu.