29 from Mumbai’s Mankhurd facility for special people test positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:42 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty-nine people, including four children, staying at the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home have tested positive for Covid-19. Most of them are asymptomatic, while some have comorbidities and are identified as high-risk patients.

The institute, under the non-governmental organisation Children Aid Society, houses 268 mentally challenged individuals upto 70 years of age and is funded by the state.

Dr Jayesh Vasule, the only doctor at the rehabilitation and shelter facility, told HT that a few days ago, some of those staying at the home had shown Covid-19 symptoms, following which they were tested for the virus.

Authorities of the facility suspect that the residents may have been infected from some of their staff. The staff of the facility and those of another child care institute at Mankhurd, which recently reported three cases of Covid-19, live in the same quarters.

“Sixty individuals underwent testing. On Saturday, 29 tested positive, including four minors and two above the age of 50. Most of them are asymptomatic and we have isolated them within the home. It is, however, very difficult for us to ensure that the inmates follow social distancing norms and hygiene,” Dr Vasule said.

The authorities at the facility are in talks with senior doctors of Sion hospital to shift the five high-risk patients, who have comorbidities, to a Covid facility. “The doctors have assured that the five patients will be shifted to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC),” said Dr Vasule.

Mansi Sawant, the principal and in-charge superintendent of the facility, said the situation is being taken care of and that there is no need to panic.

