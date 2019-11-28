3 army personnel killed in ambulance accident in Punjab’s Malout town

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:49 IST

Three army personnel were killed and two injured when an ambulance met with an accident at Malout in Muktsar district on Thursday morning.

Police said the victims were travelling in an army ambulance and were headed from Abohar to Bathinda.

The accident occurred when the ambulance driver tried to avoid hitting stray cattle around 7.30am.