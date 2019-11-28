e-paper
Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

3 army personnel killed in ambulance accident in Punjab’s Malout town

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The army ambulance that met with an accident in Malout town of Muktsar district on Thursday morning.
The army ambulance that met with an accident in Malout town of Muktsar district on Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
         

Three army personnel were killed and two injured when an ambulance met with an accident at Malout in Muktsar district on Thursday morning.

Police said the victims were travelling in an army ambulance and were headed from Abohar to Bathinda.

The accident occurred when the ambulance driver tried to avoid hitting stray cattle around 7.30am.

