3 arrested for killing youth during drunken brawl

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:28 IST

PUNE Three persons were arrested by the Loni Kalbhor police on Thursday in a case of murder.

According to Loni Kalbhor police, the deceased and three accused are friends and were drinking alcohol in Yerwada when the incident took place on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Bade (24), while the accused have been identified as Ashok Advani(22), Akshay Pawar(19) and Vijay Pawar(19).

Police officials said that the four persons are involved in petty thefts. On Thursday night the four persons were drinking alcohol when Bade started abusing his other three friends.

While Bade was abusing them the accused started assaulting Bade and bludgeoned him to death. After the incident, the accused planned to dump his body on the Ahmednagar highway.

The trio took a two-wheeler and carried Bade’s body along with them. While crossing Loni Kalhor area, policeman Sandip Devkar who was patrolling in the area along with two home guards Datta Vir and Vijay Shinde, spotted the accused. Sandip felt something suspicious and started chasing the accused. After chasing the accused for about four kilometres near Theur Phata the trio accused were nabbed along with the Bade’s body.

Later Loni Kalbhor police officials were called and the accused were nabbed and handed over to Yerwada police.

Police inspector Suraj Bandgar said, “The four were drinking alcohol and later grew irate and started abusing the deceased and bludgeoned him to death.”

“We are now in the process of recovering the articles used in the murder. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Bandgar.

