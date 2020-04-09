e-paper
3 coronavirus patients of Jalandhar village recover

3 coronavirus patients of Jalandhar village recover

Phillaur SDM said the reports of all 29 contacts of these patients came negative

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
JALANDHAR The Virk village of the district is heading towards normalcy after the safe return of three coronavirus patients whose reports came negative in two subsequent tests at Jalandhar civil hospital.

Harjinder Singh, Baljinder Kaur and Hardeep Singh of the same family, who came in contact with Baldev Singh of SBS Nagar district, returned home on Wednesday after being discharged from the hospital.

Phillaur SDM Dr Vaneet Kumar said that due to immediate contact tracing, they were able to contain the virus within one family only. Now, only one member of the family is undergoing treatment and likely to return home in the coming few days.

He said the reports of all 29 contacts of these patients came negative.



