3-day-old girl is youngest Covid-19 patient in Ghaziabad, district tally crosses 100

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:07 IST

A three-day-old girl is the youngest patient in Ghaziabad to test positive for Covid-19. The newborn tested positive along with eight others on Tuesday.

The health department officials said with the new nine cases, the total count of Covid-19 positve patients has reached 104 in Ghaziabad district. Out of the total cases, 52 persons have been discharged from different hospital and two persons with comorbidities have died of the coronavirus disease.

“The mother of the three-day-old infant had tested positive for Covid-19 after she delivered the baby at Meerut Medical College last week. The woman is from Dasna and the test of her daughter confirmed that she too is infected. Both the mother and the child are under treatment at the L3 Covid-19 facility at Meerut,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

Last week, another newborn girl was put under quarantine after her mother, who lives at Kaila Bhatta locality had tested positive for Covid-19. The woman was later discharged from ESI hospital in Sahibabad and the reports of her daughter are still awaited.

The CMO also an additional regional manager(ARM) of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, posted at Aligarh, and his fpur family members tested positive for Covid-19.

“Till Monday, the ARM of UP Roadways and his two other family members had tested positive till Monday. Two more of his family members tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. All five family members, including the ARM have tested positive.. The family is from Modinagar. Further, we have the reports of a man from Khoda who died in Noida on Monday. His cause of death is still not clear and a death audit report from Meerut is awaited. He died due to long-standing bronchial asthma,” the CMO added.

The CMO said other positive patients include a 66-year-old woman from Vijay Nagar; a 48-year-old woman from Ramprastha, two dialysis patients from Pratap Vihar and Shalimar Garden, and an eight-and-a-half-month-old pregnant woman from Bhopra, Sahibabad.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,862 till Tuesday.

PROHIBITORY ORDERS EXTENDED

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday also extended the prohibitory orders in the district till May 31. Officials said 10 more restrictions have been added to the prohibitory orders and their violation will attract legal action.

“Any person violating the prohibitory orders as well as the 10 additional conditions will be subjected to legal action under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC. The 10 conditions have been added till May 31, and should not be understood as an extension of the lockdown. In case the lockdown opens on May 18, the 10 conditions will be removed from the prohibitory orders,” said SK Vaishya, additional district magistrate( ADM - executive).

Under the ten conditions, the officials have prohibited any political, cultural, religious, sports, exhibitions, rallies etc among any other large gatherings, ordered closure of all religious places for the public; disallowed any assembly in public places, localities etc; disallowed any assembly of five or more than five persons by any associations; allowed marriages and last rites only after prior permissions; prohibited movement of public from 7pm to 7am besides barring persons above age of 65 years, pregnant women and children aged below 10 years from leaving their homes.

The directions further stated that no salons, cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks will operate and also mandated all schools and colleges to remain shut. The orders allow maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheelers and a maximum of two persons on two-wheelers.

“Anyone moving out in public places will have to wear masks or cover their faces with a cloth. People will not be allowed to spit in the open. Violators will be subjected to legal action if caught,” ADM added.

LIQUOR SHOPS OPEN

Meanwhile, the city on Tuesday witnessed a large sale of alcohol as the liquor shops opened for the first time since the lockdown came into force in March. Long queues were witnessed outside many shops and barring some places, the sale of alcohol went on smoothly, said officials.

“We had issued strict directions to the shop owners for making provision for maintaining an adequate physical distance. Our PCR vans checked liquor vends regularly and made public announcements. No untoward incident was reported,” Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said.

After the administration announced various relaxations under the third-phase of the lockdown, officials received various applications from grocery store owners, mobile shop owners among others to open their business establishments. Officials said that permissions were given to all 1,009 applicants from rural areas to open their businesses.

Another set of 650 applicants were granted permission to open essential item shops in city areas. Over 1,177 applications were also received from small and big industrial units, and till Tuesday evening at least 517 were granted permissions to open.

“ We received a total of 12 applications from can operators and we granted them permission to start their services. We have received no application for starting construction. The secretary of Ghaziabad Development Authority(GDA) has provided a list of standard operating procedures which is meant for workers at construction sites,” a district administration spokesperson said.

