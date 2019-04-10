Pray for my newborn fighting for life, says wife of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama attack

The three-day old infant of a CRPF jawan who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack earlier this year has been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi in a critical condition.

About two months after jawan Ratan Thakur from Ratanpur village in Bhagalpur died in the attack, his wife Rajnandini Devi gave birth to a son on April 6. As the birth was premature, the baby developed health problems and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhagalpur, where the doctors referred the case to Rani Children’s hospital here.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, senior paediatrician at Rani hospital, said the infant had developed complications such as intraventricular haemorrhage (bleeding into the fluid-filled areas inside the brain and hydrocephalus (fluid in the brain) because of being born in the eighth month of pregnancy. As per the medical report, the baby did not cry after birth.

“We have a fifty-fifty situation. The hospital is ensuring the best possible medical treatment for the baby. He has been kept on a ventilator,” Dr Rakesh said.

The hospital administration announced a 50% waiver on all charges. “It will be decided in the board meeting whether all charges can be waived off,” said administrator Mukul Ghosh.

Rajnandini and the martyr’s father Ramniranjan Thakur kept pleading with the doctors. “I can’t lose another son now. He is born after his father passed away. I’ll ensure that he fills his father’s footsteps. Please save him,” Ramniranjan appealed.

Rajnandini said the thought of losing her son after the demise of her husband was excruciating. She said, “I have not lost hope. The people of India were united in their prayers when my husband was martyred. I appeal to the people to pray for the son of a martyr.” Ratan left younger siblings Soni Kumari, a Bihar police employee; Milan Kumar, a graduate; and Neetu Kumari, an undergraduate student. He has a three-year old son, Krishna.

