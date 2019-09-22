3 drunk Ludhiana bizmen assault police patrol team in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:40 IST

CHANDIGARH: Three drunk businessmen from Ludhiana allegedly assaulted a constable and home guard jawan posted with the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh late on Friday night.

Identified as Arvind Gujjar, 46, Simranjeet Singh, 30, and Jatin, 40, they allegedly even misbehaved with a deputy superintendent of police on being taken to the police station and with doctors while undergoing medical examination. Court on Saturday sent them to judicial custody.

Constable Dinesh and home guard jawan Joginder Singh were patrolling the area on a bike, when around midnight they found the trio creating ruckus on the road on the rear of showrooms on Madhya Marg in Sector 26. Drunk, the three were standing outside Simranjeet’s car.

When the two asked them to leave, the trio allegedly started abusing them.

“We figured out they were drunk and tried to resolve the matter. But they attacked Joginder. They even tore our uniform,” said constable Dinesh. The accused tried to escape when Dinesh called for backup, but were overpowered. While Dinesh hurt his foot in the melee, Joginder received minor head injuries.

Police said the three men are engaged in some business in Ludhiana and had come to Chandigarh for some celebration. “Simranjeet was the most violent and attacked the home gaurd with a ‘kadda’,” said an investigating official. “When a police team reached the spot to arrest them, they continued to yell and abuse the cops. On being taken to the police station, they misbehaved with DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel. Later, at the hospital, they argued with doctors too.”

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Simaranjeet’s car — a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza — has been impounded.

Past incidents

September 7: Two PCR cops thrashed by youths at Abheypur village in Sector 19, Panchkula

July 12: A woman wanted in a road rage case manhandled a constable on being stopped at a naka in Zirakpur

April 5: A snatcher assaulted a cop and tried to flee on being apprehended in Sector 7

March 27: A Mohali resident manhandled a constable who was responding to a PCR call

January 4: A PCR vehicle pelted with stones after cops asked a group of youths to not drink in public at Mauli Jagran

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:40 IST