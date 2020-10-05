e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 farmers booked as BSF jawan gets injured from illegal electric fence

3 farmers booked as BSF jawan gets injured from illegal electric fence

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

AMRITSAR Police have booked three farmers after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan suffered an electric shock when he was patrolling across the barbed fence along the zero line on India-Pakistan border near Khayala village. The jawan is in hospital and the doctors have advised him two weeks’ rest, the BSF said.

Police said jawan Shubam (28) came in contact with an electric wire that was installed by the accused farmers on the fringe of their farmland to save the crop from stray animals, on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, Gopal Singh (both brothers) and Mehal Singh, all of Khayala Kalan village. The case has been registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhindi Saida police station that falls under the Ajnala sub-division.

Assistant commandant of the BSF’s 22-batallion Ravi Kumar Godhra told the police that the accused own farmland across the fence. “The accused had installed a live electric wire using an illegal power connection from a nearby transformer to keep away the stray animals. On Sunday, our jawan was patrolling in the area when he got entangled with the wire. The other personnel deployed at the border somehow managed to save the jawan using sticks and butts of the guns. The jawan is in hospital and the doctors have advised him two weeks’ rest.”

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh said raids were on to nab the accused.

