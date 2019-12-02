3 GRP personnel suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with passengers

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 19:34 IST

AGRA Three GRP personnel were suspended for allegedly misbehaving with seven people of a family who were travelling in the Kanpur-bound Kalindi Express train on Saturday night and asking them to get off the train.

These people had a ticket for the general coach, but were travelling in the sleeper coach, said cops. A girl from the family called up UP112 and lodged a complaint against the cops.

SP (GRP) ordered an inquiry into the incident and suspended three cops attached to GRP (Farukkhabad).

“According to the complainant, the three cops asked for ticket and in the absence of proper ticket they asked the family members to get down at the station. The inquiry was handed over to circle officer (GRP) Anurag Darshan. On the basis of his report, three cops – Kamlendra Singh, Updesh Singh and Sheelendra Kumar from GRP (Farukkhabad) – were suspended,” stated SP Agra (GRP) Jogender Kumar.

The cops were deployed for security and were not entitled to check the tickets and ask passengers to get off the train,” stated SP Agra (GRP).

“The cops could have informed the TTE instead of forcing their decision,” he added.