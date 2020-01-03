e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 held for robbing ₹2.5 lakh, gold from Amritsar house

3 held for robbing ₹2.5 lakh, gold from Amritsar house

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The police on Friday arrested three persons of a gang in connection with the robbery of ₹2.5 lakh and gold ornaments from a house here on December 28 last year.

The accused have been identified as Shankar, resident of Fatehabad village in Tarn Taran district; Kabbu, resident of Fatehabad village and Shekhar, resident of Muradpura village in the same district. Police said six other members of the gang are absconding.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, additional commissioner of police (ACP-licensing) Narinder Singh said, “A case was lodged at Islamabad police station here by Manpreet Singh against unidentified persons for robbing cash and gold ornaments from his house at Kot Khalsa on intervening night of December 27 and 28 after making his family members captive. Commissioner of police (CP) Sukhchain Singh Gill had ordered to solve the case after the incident.”

The police team on Friday morning got a tip-off about three accused and after being verified, the information was found to be true. Following this, we arrested them from their houses and recovered a stolen mobile phone, 2 swords and a stick from their possession. In the investigation, the police team found that the trio was accompanied by other robbers—Rahul (Amritsar), Gikko, Suraj, Tokra, Mehenga and Shambu (residents of Tarn Taran),” he added.

ACP said, “A case has been registered against the three and six absconding accused under Sections 392 (robbery), 342 (wrongful confinement), 457 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Islamabad police station.

The trio was produced in a court on Friday and police were given their remand. “Further investigation is on and with the arrest, we expect to crack other cases of robbery in the city. Efforts are being made to nab other six.” He added.

