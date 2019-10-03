e-paper
3 injured in fire at Chandigarh shop illegally refilling LPG

Shopowner booked for causing hurt by act endangering the lives of others

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:22 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An eight-year-old boy, his mother and a man suffered burns in a fire at a shop providing illegal refills of gas cylinders in Attawa village, Sector 42, on Wednesday.

Fire wing officials said one Amrik Singh was running the business of transferring gas from the large domestic LPG cylinders to smaller ones. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a leakage in one of the cylinders at the shop, being run from rented quarters at the village.

Fire officer Jasmeet Singh said the woman, Anita, and her son, Ajay, visited the shop to get their small LPG cylinder refilled, when the fire broke out, leaving them and Amrik injured.

The trio were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.  

Due to narrow lanes, firefighters had to use a motorcycle to reach the shop, after stationing the fire brigade on the main road, and doused the fire in 10 minutes.

Jasmeet said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, but could have been caused due to a leaking cylinder. Short-circuit had been ruled out, he added.

Police have booked Amrik under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be arrested after his treatment.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:20 IST

