Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / 3 masked men rob Ludhiana scrap dealer of ₹9.7 lakh

3 masked men rob Ludhiana scrap dealer of ₹9.7 lakh

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Three masked man robbed a scrap dealer, Shailesh Tiwari of Haibowal, of ₹9.67 lakh as he was downing the shutters at his office-cum-godown in Vijay Nagar about midnight on Friday. “The three accused, with faces covered, came on two motorcycles. One of them pointed a gun at me and asked me to hand them the bag of cash I was carrying. On my refusal, they snatched the bag, and made me forcibly sit in my car parked near my office and fled,” Tiwari claimed.

Division number 2 SHO inspector Surinder Kumar claimed that the police had checked footage of 150 cameras in the vicinity of the godown. “In a clip, we see the accused, with covered faces, entering the Islamganj area,” the SHO said, adding that the mobile phone of one of workers of the victim was switched off and he was not there when they went to the godown for preliminary investigation. For now, however, a case has been registered against three unidentified persons.

