3 new coronavirus cases in Thane, number rises to 19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:23 IST

Three new cases of coronavirus were found in Thane city on Sunday, these includes one from Kalwa and Mumbra each while the third case is from Kajuvadi. The number of positive cases in Thane has increased to 19 with these three cases.

A second case of coronavirus in Mumbra came to light after a 57-year-old man died in KEM hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the markets in Mumbra closed for four days. The decision was taken after the crowd in Mumbra markets refused to lessen despite additional police force. The markets here will be closed from Tuesday to Saturday.