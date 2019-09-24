3 snatchers held in Ludhiana, 30 mobile phones recovered

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:42 IST

The police claim to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three accused and recovery of 30 mobile phones, one motorcycle and one sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

Sonu Kumar, alias Sonu, 22, of Baba Namdev Colony, Vivek Singh, alias Golu, 25, of National Colony and Ajay Kumar, alias Kali, 20, of Bharpur Nagar were arrested from Mahatma Colony of Tibba area following a tip-off.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa said accused Vivek was declared a proclaimed offender in a burglary case. He is already facing trial in six cases of snatchings, theft, liquor smuggling and two cases of sexual harassment, he said. Ajay is facing three cases of theft registered against him.

The DCP added that Ajay and Vivek met in Ludhiana Central Jail. They came out on bail few months ago and formed a gang four months ago. Later, Sonu Kumar joined the gang. In four months, the gang executed 30 snatching.

Inspector Parveen Randev said the gang used to roam around the city on motorcycles and target labourers and other commuters in late evening hours. They used to threaten them with sharp-edged weapons and snatch their mobile phones and other belongings.

The inspector added the accused were more active in Mahavir Colony, Tibba road area, Tajpur road, Dying complex and Kakka road. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody for questioning.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:42 IST