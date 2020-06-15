₹20,000cr transferred to Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore women during lockdown: Smriti Irani

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:53 IST

Financial help worth ₹20,000 crore was provided to as many as 20 crore women having bank accounts under Jan Dhan Scheme during the lockdown induced to thwart the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

She was addressing a virtual rally of party office bearers and workers of Kangra Parliamentary Constituency through video conferencing from New Delhi.

She said that all the financial benefits were transferred in the accounts of the beneficiaries, thereby ensuring that the money goes directly to their accounts.

Irani said that Ujjwala Yojana launched by the Prime Minister has ensured that each household has a smoke-free kitchen.

She said that lakhs of soldiers and ex-servicemen in Himachal Pradesh were benefitted from ‘One Rank One Pension Scheme’. She termed abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as the biggest achievements of Narendra Modi-led government’s second term.

The Union minister also appreciated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for effectively fighting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

She said that the efforts made by the state government were acknowledged at the national level.

In his address, Jai Ram Thakur said that it was due to the Digital India Scheme launched by PM Modi that the people were able to connect with each other amid the lockdown.

The chief minister added that ₹500 each were deposited in the accounts of 5.90 lakh women under the Jan Dhan Yojana in April and May.

Besides, 1,11,863 people have been benefitted in the state as ₹500 each have been deposited in their accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Graib Kalyan Yojana, he added.