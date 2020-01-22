30-year-old dies as parking row turns ugly in Dombivli

cities

Jan 22, 2020

A 30-year-old man died after he was attacked by an autorickshaw owner over parking in Dombivli on Monday.

Pradeep Gavde, a resident of Manpada, had a fight with an autorickshaw driver as he had parked his three-wheeler in the middle of the road. Gavde knew the auto driver as well as the auto owner.

Around 9.30pm, Gavde was travelling in a car with his friends when they spotted the autorickshaw parked in the middle of the road at Shelar Naka.

Gavde asked the autorickshaw driver, Chandya Jamadar, 32, to park his vehicle at some other place, following which they had an altercation.

A police officer from Ramnagar police station said, “Jamadar went and complaint to the owner Meshya Ghornal, 27, about the fight. Ghormal called up Gavde and asked him to meet him near his house in Ramnagar, Dombivli. Ghormal then confronted Gavde over the parking problem. Jamadar and Ghormal’s friend Ravi Lagade, 35, attacked him with knife, choppers and other weapons.” Gavde sustained stab wounds and died on the way to hospital. A knife pierced his heart, leading to his death, said the police. All the three accused are absconding. Suresh Ahir, senior inspector of Ramnagar police station, said, “A case has been registered against the three, including autorickshaw owner Ghormal, driver Jamadar and his friend Lagade.”