e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

30-year-old man held with cocaine

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:29 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in Nallasopara by the Palghar anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Wednesday for possessing 1,496 grams of high-grade cocaine.

Officers with the ATS said they received a tip-off that the accused, Deyeta Jerome, was to arrive at Pragati Nagar in Nallasopara (East) to sell the cocaine for ₹1.5 crore to a customer.

 “We laid a trap and arrested Jerome. We will produce Jerome before the Vasai court on Thursday,” said Mansinh Patil, assistant inspector, Palghar ATS. “Another Nigerian accused is absconding. However, we have the other suspect’s passport.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:29 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss