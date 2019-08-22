30-year-old man held with cocaine

cities

A 30-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in Nallasopara by the Palghar anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Wednesday for possessing 1,496 grams of high-grade cocaine.

Officers with the ATS said they received a tip-off that the accused, Deyeta Jerome, was to arrive at Pragati Nagar in Nallasopara (East) to sell the cocaine for ₹1.5 crore to a customer.

“We laid a trap and arrested Jerome. We will produce Jerome before the Vasai court on Thursday,” said Mansinh Patil, assistant inspector, Palghar ATS. “Another Nigerian accused is absconding. However, we have the other suspect’s passport.”

