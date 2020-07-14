e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 30 Youth Congress activists flout Covid-19 guidelines, hold cycle rally in Amritsar

30 Youth Congress activists flout Covid-19 guidelines, hold cycle rally in Amritsar

Day after Punjab govt banned public gatherings, Congress activists gather to protest fuel price hike without administration’s permission; Akali activists had been booked last week for similar protest, will Congress act against own now for violating norms?

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:19 IST
Anil Sharma
Anil Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Youth Congress activists taking out a cycle rally in violation of the Punjab government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Youth Congress activists taking out a cycle rally in violation of the Punjab government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Amritsar: A day after the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government banned public gatherings in Punjab to check the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, activists of his party’s youth wing took out a bicycle rally in Amritsar on Tuesday to protest the fuel price hike by the central government.

Flouting the latest government guidelines, the cycle rally was organised by Amritsar South Youth Congress president Simranjit Singh Rajput. Unit vice-president Rajive Chhabra and Amritsar YC secretary Vivan Khurana, the son of District Congress Committee (urban) chief Jatinder Sonia also took part in the rally, which was taken out from Sultanwind Road to Sakattari Bagh.

Before the start of the rally, 30 party activists gathered at the site, ignoring social-distancing norms.

They did not have permission from the district administration to hold the rally.

“We had taken the approval from our party leader Barinder Dhillon. But no permission was taken from the administration. We know that the chief minister issued new guidelines on Monday but our programme was planned. We took care of social distancing. Only 20 to 22 cycles were used for the rally,” Chhabra claimed.

A child was also brought to the rally and made to wear a banner, criticising the fuel price hike by the BJP-led central government.

The Amritsar (rural) police had booked 1,000 workers of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for holding protests on the same issue last week. Four former Akali legislators were among those booked for flouting social distancing norms and holding the protest without permission.

WILL FIR BE REGISTERED AGAINST VIOLATORS?

On Monday, the chief minister made first information reports (FIRs) mandatory against those holding public gatherings.

A notification issued by the government said joint teams of police and civil administration should strictly enforce the restrictions on public gatherings, restricted to five people under Section 144 of the CrPC in all districts.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), law and order, Jagmohan Singh said he was not aware about the rally. “Gathering of more than five people is banned. I will ask the station house officer (SHO) concerned to send the report in this regard. Action will be taken as per the law if the guidelines were flouted.”

top news
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips key Congress meeting
Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips key Congress meeting
Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital
Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital
LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami tests negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami tests negative for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In