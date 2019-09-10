30-yr-old dies after falling off Dahanu-bound train

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:21 IST

A 30-year-old man died after falling off a Dadar-Dahanu local on Monday night, between Virar and Vaitarna stations.

Commuters allege the victim Swapnil Hareshwar Kini, who was injured in the fall, did not get timely emergency care, which may have led to his death. However, Western Railway (WR) denied the allegation and said a wheelchair was provided and he was later moved to a stretcher.

Kini, a resident of Makunsar in Palghar worked in Vasai and was returning home on the 7.10pm local. He started feeling sick and moved near the footboard, but lost balance and fell on the tracks.

“Fellow commuters pulled the alarm chain, but the train only halted at Vaitarna station and Kini was taken to Virar railway station,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, member of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha (DVPSS).

“Commuters requested the station master for a stretcher, but there was a delay, and they sent a wheelchair instead. Kini was made to sit in the wheelchair, despite having broken the bones of his legs,” said Satish Gawad, another member of DVPSS.

“Kini was later transferred to a stretcher but there was no 108 ambulance outside the station. We had to call a private ambulance to take him to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday night,” said Gawad.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, confirmed the incident but said the victim was rendered first aid by emergency medical room personnel at the station.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:21 IST