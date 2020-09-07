e-paper
Home / Cities / 31-year-old in custody for alleged sexual assault of minor girl in Pune

31-year-old in custody for alleged sexual assault of minor girl in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A 31-year-old man was remanded to four days in police custody on Monday for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Chakan. The minor lodged a complaint with the police.

The 14-year-old girl was assaulted between 2:30 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, according to her complaint. She is a Class 9 student and was known to the accused, identified as Suresh Shankar Shevkari, a resident of Zitraimala area of Chakan, according to the police.

Shevkari, a farmer, is married and father of four-year-old girl. He owns a house in the building where the complainant lives. The accused used to often visit his friend to whom he had rented out his house, according to the police.

Senior inspector Prakash Dhas of Chakan police station said, “The accused asked the complainant to accompany her in his car as he wants to give her a party on his birthday. The man drove the girl, who was sitting in the passenger seat, to Chakan village and assaulted her inside the car, according to her complaint. She later told the incident to her parents who approached the police.”

A case under Section 376 (sexual assault) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Chakan police station. Sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

