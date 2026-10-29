What are chakras? What ancient yogic traditions say about energy centres in the body

Chakras in the human body are an important concept in ancient yogic traditions, representing energy centres within the body. From the root chakra to the crown chakra, these centres form part of how yoga traditions explain the relationship between the body, energy and spiritual growth.

Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, explains that chakras have a deeper meaning than the popular idea of seven spinning wheels that people can simply align. In his article, "7 Chakras: Mystical Dimensions of the Body’s Seven Chakras," published on August 10, 2023, he describes chakras as junction points of nadis, or pathways associated with prana, the life energy in yogic teachings.

Also Read What are the 7 chakras? What this ancient spiritual practice means and how people use it today

What are chakras? The word chakra means “wheel” or “circle” in Sanskrit. In yogic traditions, chakras refer to points where energy pathways meet within the subtle body, a concept that differs from the physical body studied in modern medicine.

According to Sadhguru, the human system has 114 significant chakra points, although people commonly discuss seven major chakras. He explains these seven as different dimensions of human experience.

These ideas belong to a spiritual tradition. Modern science has not established chakras as physical structures or confirmed the existence of the subtle energy pathways described in yoga.

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What are the seven chakras? Sadhguru identifies seven fundamental chakras in his teachings. Each has a traditional name and location within the body.

Muladhara : Located at the perineum, this chakra represents the foundation of the human system.

: Located at the perineum, this chakra represents the foundation of the human system. Swadhisthana : Located above the genital region, it relates to pleasure and experience in Sadhguru’s explanation.

: Located above the genital region, it relates to pleasure and experience in Sadhguru’s explanation. Manipura : Located below the navel, it relates to activity and the physical dimension of life.

: Located below the navel, it relates to activity and the physical dimension of life. Anahata : Located beneath where the rib cage meets, it represents a distinct dimension of human experience and creativity.

: Located beneath where the rib cage meets, it represents a distinct dimension of human experience and creativity. Vishuddhi : Located at the throat, it relates to power and the ability to engage with different situations.

: Located at the throat, it relates to power and the ability to engage with different situations. Ajna: Located between the eyebrows, it relates to discernment and intellectual clarity.

Sahasrara: Located at the crown of the head, it represents a state of ecstasy. Also Read The secrets of the seven chakras: Sadhguru explains what each energy centre represents

What does Sadhguru say about chakra alignment? Sadhguru cautions against treating chakras as a trend or assuming that people can easily align them through a simple technique. In his article, he explains that yogic practices approach the human system as a whole rather than treating each chakra as an isolated part.

He also describes Hatha Yoga as a discipline that works with the body and its potential. His perspective places emphasis on sustained practice and awareness instead of treating chakra work as a quick fix.

Can meditation help you understand chakras? Meditation can help you pay attention to your thoughts, breathing and experiences. In yogic traditions, meditation and other practices may form part of a wider spiritual path.

However, you should distinguish personal spiritual experiences from scientific evidence. Meditation does not prove that chakras exist as physical structures, and you should not treat chakra imbalance as a medical diagnosis.