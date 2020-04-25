32 PRTC buses to bring back pilgrims from Nanded

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:35 IST

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on Saturday dispatched 32 buses to bring back the Punjab pilgrims stranded at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Maharashtra, due to the countrywide lockdown imposed over a month ago in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

PRTC chairman KK Sharma said these buses will be part of the state fleet of 80 buses, which will ply from the nodal district of Bathinda towards Sri Hazur Sahib.

“All the 32 buses have already been sanitised and two sub-inspectors will accompany the fleet. The travellers will be provided with masks, sanitisers and gloves along with medicines, food items etc. Additional drivers and mechanical staff have also been sent for assistance,” he added.