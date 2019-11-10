32-year-old man killed, four others injured in accident

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 22:35 IST

Gurugram: A 32-year-old man was killed after the cab in which he was travelling allegedly collided with the rear end of a truck when it suddenly came to halt near Hero Honda Chowk on Sunday. The police said that the four other men, including the driver, who were travelling in the cab, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

According to the police, Amit Prasad, the deceased, was a native of Bihar and currently staying in a rented room at Islampur village, Sector 38. He used to work with the nursing staff of a private hospital.

The incident took place when Prasad and three of his colleagues were going towards Islampur village after finishing their shift in a Toyota Innova car.

In the police complaint, Rajkumar, one of the colleagues, alleged that while travelling on the National Highway 48, a truck, which was travelling right in front of their cab, suddenly applied brakes. “Our driver could not slow down the car immediately and it collided with the truck,” Kumar said in the first information report (FIR). He added that the bystanders rushed them to a private hospital in a car.

The police said that Prasad succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The other men sustained minor injuries.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle. We have the truck’s registration number and will soon arrest him. The police are investigating the case.”

Prasad’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday, the police said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Sunday, said the police.