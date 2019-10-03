e-paper
34-year-old’s bike stolen from near his Rabale house; no headway yet

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:19 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

The Rabale police have booked unidentified people after they stole a bike on Tuesday. According to the police, Nilesh Patil, 34, had parked the bike near his residence on Monday night. The next morning, he his bike was missing and filed a police complaint.

“We have filed a first information report (FIR) under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people and probe is on,” said a police officer from Rabale police station.

Last week, in a similar incident, the Kharghar police registered a case of theft after unidentified persons stole a two-wheeler. According to the police, Dinesh Patil, 27, had parked his bike in a market area and on returning after a few hours he realised the vehicle was missing.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:19 IST

