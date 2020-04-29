e-paper
Home / Cities / 38 days on, Amritsar’s 1st case still +ve with no symptoms

38 days on, Amritsar’s 1st case still +ve with no symptoms

Despite being asymptomatic and healthy now, the Guru Ki Wadali native has tested positive for Covid-19 thrice in this duration

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

It’s been 38 days since the district’s first Covid-19 patient, a 36-year-old UK-returned man, has been under treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

Despite being asymptomatic and healthy now, the Guru Ki Wadali native has tested positive for Covid-19 thrice in this duration.

He had first tested positive for coronavirus disease on March 21. Since then, the district has reported 13 more cases among which six have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. Now, 6 patients, including the UK-returned man, are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The patient became asymptomatic on April 4. His samples were taken again on April 5 and April 13, but he tested positive on both occasions. The patient looks fit, but has not recovered yet. The virus may not be affecting his body anymore but he can be a carrier of the infection. So, we cannot discharge him until he tests negative, at least in two consecutive reports,” said a senior GMCH doctor.

He added that another 24-year-old patient, hailing from Jandiala Guru, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9, is asymptomatic yet still infected.

GMCH principal Dr Sujata Sharma said, “We had expected the 36-year-old man to get cured by now, but due to his low immunity, he is still suffering from the virus. He will be tested again, soon.”

