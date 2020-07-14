38-year-old cop dies of Covid in Palghar

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:46 IST

A 38-year-old police naik attached with Waliv police station died due to Covid-19 on early on Monday while undergoing treatment at Riddhi Vinayak Hospital in Nallasopara, said sub-inspector Sachin Navadkar, Palghar Police.

The naik was admitted to the hospital on June 20. He is survived by his wife and a son.

This is the second Covid fatality in Palghar Police force. Earlier, on June 9, a 40-year-old cop succumbed to the disease. So far, 135 police personnel in the district tested positive, of whom, 30 are currently undergoing treatment, said Navadkar.

According to official data, 9,733 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 181 have died in Palghar.