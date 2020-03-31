e-paper
Home / Cities / 4 admitted to Faridkot hospital isolation ward with Covid-19 symptoms

4 admitted to Faridkot hospital isolation ward with Covid-19 symptoms

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:27 IST
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old man and three women, one of them, a 26-year-old referred from the Moga civil hospital, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital since Sunday night with symptoms of covid-19 infection.

Samples of three of these patients have been sent for the covid-19 test.

“All four patients have no travel history. A 21-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were admitted to the isolation ward on Sunday night with symptoms of the disease. The 26-year-old Moga woman was referred to us from the civil hospital there. On Monday, we admitted another 23-year-old woman to the isolation ward with fever and throat infection,” said Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar.

Ferozepur man brought dead;covid-19 report awaited

A 30-year-old Ferozepur man, suspected to be infected with the disease, was brought dead at the Faridkot Medical College on Monday, after being referred from Ferozepur district hospital. “We have been informed that he was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The body was sent back following proper procedure. The Ferozepur district hospital had sent his samples for covid-19 test. We are awaiting the result,” said Dr Kumar.

