4 buffaloes electrocuted in Vasai

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:11 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Four buffaloes which were grazing in a field in Baphane village in Naigaon (East) were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire on Tuesday morning. The four carcasses have been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited, said a Waliv police officer.

Prashant Mhatre, owner of the cattle, has registered a complaint with the Waliv police which are investigating the case. Mhatre said, “Around 20 buffaloes owned by him, had gone to an open field for grazing at Baphane village in Naigaon (East). Four buffaloes came in contact as live wire that had fallen on the field and they were electrocuted.”

Officers from the MSEDCL are now probing as to how the wires were found dangling in the field. They will submit a report to the Waliv police. “I will be demanding compensation from the MSEDCL for the loss of cattle, as each buffalo costed around ₹80,000 said Mhatre.

Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 cases to reach 3.27 lakh
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
India struggled to gain influence due to 3 foreign policy ‘burdens’: Jaishankar
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
