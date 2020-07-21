4 buffaloes electrocuted in Vasai

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:11 IST

Four buffaloes which were grazing in a field in Baphane village in Naigaon (East) were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire on Tuesday morning. The four carcasses have been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited, said a Waliv police officer.

Prashant Mhatre, owner of the cattle, has registered a complaint with the Waliv police which are investigating the case. Mhatre said, “Around 20 buffaloes owned by him, had gone to an open field for grazing at Baphane village in Naigaon (East). Four buffaloes came in contact as live wire that had fallen on the field and they were electrocuted.”

Officers from the MSEDCL are now probing as to how the wires were found dangling in the field. They will submit a report to the Waliv police. “I will be demanding compensation from the MSEDCL for the loss of cattle, as each buffalo costed around ₹80,000 said Mhatre.